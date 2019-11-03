Chisholm rolls UD past Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. – The University of Dayton used a potent ground game to defeat Morehead State 49-35 today on the road. Sophomore running back Jake Chisholm carried the ball 35 times for 268 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Flyers. Chisholm’s 268 yards is the second-biggest rushing game by a Flyer running back, trailing only Connor Kacsor’s 301 yards against Georgetown (DC) in the 2014 season opener.

1ST QUARTER – Dayton 28, Morehead State 7
• Dayton opened the game with a 78-yard drive all on the ground that was finished off with a 45-yard rush by Jack Cook.
• After a stop, the Flyers scored again on a 41-yard pass from Cook to Ryan Skibinski to take a 14-0 lead just five minutes into the game.
• Morehead State answered quickly with a 47-yard passing touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7 with 7:53 left in the quarter.
• Skibinski scored his second touchdown on a 10-yard rush to give the Flyers a 21-7 lead with 3:35 left in the first quarter.
• A third touchdown for Ryan Skibinski on a 20-yard pass from Cook extended the lead 28-7.
• The Flyers had 243 yards in the first half.

2ND QUARTER – Dayton 35, Morehead State 14
• Morehead State opened the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown pass.
• Cook scored his fourth touchdown of the day on an 11-yard touchdown run. Dayton led 35-14 with 6:46 left in the half.

3RD QUARTER – Dayton 42, Morehead State 28
• After neither team scored on their first possession of the half, Morehead State took advantage of a short field after an interception to drive 37 yards for a score. Issiah Aguero scored on a one-yard run.
• The Flyers answered by giving the ball to Jake Chisholm eight straight times to drive 61 yards. The final 13 were Chisholm’s first TD of the day.
• Morehead State came right back with a 75-yard drive, the bulk of which came on a 51-yard TD pass from quarterback Mark Pappas to Landon Hurst.

4TH QUARTER – Dayton 49, Morehead State 35
• Chisholm had 43 yards on the first play of a drive that began in the third quarter, and scored his second TD of the day from 10 yards out.
• The Eagles got another touchdown run from Aguero to make it a 14-point game (49-35) on its next series.
• But after 84 points in the first 50 minutes of the game, neither team scored in the last 10. Dayton kept the ball for six-and-a-half minutes before punting it back to MSU. Morehead ran 14 plays and moved the ball 77 yards, but Zach Rumpke tipped a pass on fourth-and-goal to stop the last threat of the game.

