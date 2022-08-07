DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four Peoria pitchers combined to allow just five hits as the Chiefs defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs wrapped up the six-game series with their fourth win in the set.

A crowd of 7,701 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons fell to 11-23 in the second half (50-50 overall). Peoria improved to 17-19 in the second half (45-57 overall).

Game Recap: Peoria built an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning and two more in the second to jump ahead, 4-0. The Chiefs drew five walks over the first two innings, including four by hitters who eventually came around to score.

Peoria scored five more runs in the seventh inning to take a commanding 9-0 lead. The Dragons avoided the shutout when Austin Hendrick delivered a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Steve Hajjar (0-1), in his first appearance in the Reds organization after being acquired as part of the trade that sent Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins, struggled to throw strikes in his first two innings. Hajjar walked three straight hitters with one out in the first before allowing a two-run single. In the second, he walked two more hitters before permitting another two-run single. Hajjar looked strong in his third and final inning, retiring all three batters he faced including two on strikeouts. On the day, Hajjar tossed three innings, allowing two hits and four runs with five walks and three strikeouts.

Jake Gilbert provided a strong relief outing for the Dragons, tossing three scoreless innings after replacing Hajjar.

Justice Thompson led a five-hit Dragons attack with a single and double.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Monday. They remain home to open a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Christian Roa (4-3, 4.31) is scheduled to start for Dayton.