KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville scored five runs after two innings and cruised to a 7-1 win over Fairmont in baseball on Monday night, moving the Elks into a first-place tie with the Firebirds in the GWOC.

Both teams now sit at 7-2 in the conference. Centerville improves to 8-6 overall following Monday’s win, while Fairmont falls to 12-3 on the year.