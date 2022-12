BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville boys basketball routed Beavercreek by a score of 63-49 on Friday to keep the Elks’ perfect GWOC record intact at 2-0 on the young season.

Centerville improves to 2-1 overall, while Beavercreek falls to 2-3 and 1-1 in conference play.