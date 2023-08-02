CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville football program is coming off a solid 10-3 season, where they finished tied for second place in the GWOC.

“This team really competes. They work hard. And I think we got we got guys from last year who are definitely going to make a big impact and young guys here have to make another big impact,” said senior tight end Bryce Cowgill.

And after a run to the regional semifinals in Div. 1 last year, the Elks are ready to build off that success as they look to young players to step up and fill key roles.

“There’s definitely some great football ability, some great returners, very young guys coming up. We’re still searching for our identity, but we’re going to find it here soon,” said head coach Brent Ullery.

Centerville is set to open week 1 against Lakota East at home on Friday Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.