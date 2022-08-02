CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville football is looking to build off last year’s success, as the Elks are entering this season after winning the program’s first playoff game since 2017.

The Elks went 8-4 overall and 5-2 in league play to finish in third place in the GWOC in 2021.

The team capped off the year with a 34-14 win over Springboro in the first round of regionals to mark the first playoff win since the 2017 season.

Centerville then fell to Whitmer 42-31 in the regional quarterfinals.

With former standout quarterback Chase Harrison on to Marshall, there will be big shoes to fill at quarterback.

Centerville is set to open week one on the road at Lakota East on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.