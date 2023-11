MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – After they had two first-half goals taken off the board the Centerville boys soccer team allowed a lone goal in the second half to Archbishop Moeller, falling 1-0 in the Div. 1 regional semifinals for the second straight season on Wednesday night.

Centerville finishes a spectacular season, ending the year 15-3-3 overall with a second-place finish in the GWOC.