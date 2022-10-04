CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville boys soccer team defeated the Springboro Panthers 2-1 on Tuesday night to claim the outright GWOC title. It marks the third straight year the Elks have clinched at least a share of the league crown.

With the win, Centerville continued its perfect streak in the GWOC improving to 6-0 and 11-1-0 overall on the year.

The Elks have held their opponents to just 5 goals this season, outscoring them 35-5.

Centerville continues its quest for a second straight Div. I state championship appearance as the regular season winds down before playoffs. Up next, the Elks will face St. Xavier on Saturday in Cincinnati.