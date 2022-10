WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – The No. 1-seeded Centerville boys soccer team cruised to a 3-0 shutout win over Anderson in the Div. 1 Southwest 1 bracket to capture the Elks’ third straight district title on Thursday night.

Centerville now advances to the Div. 1 regional semifinal to face Archbishop Moeller next Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Bellbrook.