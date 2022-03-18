CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A high school basketball player in the Miami Valley received one of Ohio’s top sports awards.

Centerville High School point guard Gabe Cupps has been named “Mr. Basketball” by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. Cupps is a junior and he led the Centerville Elks to their first state title as a sophomore in 2021.

Cupps is averaging 14.3 points and 7.2 assists per game this season. Centerville High School will take on Saint Ignatius High School Saturday at University of Dayton Arena in the OHSAA Division I Boys Basketball state semifinals.