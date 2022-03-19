DAYTON (WDTN) – Defending state champion Centerville is one victory away from repeating as Division One champs and from completing a perfect season. Brook Cupps’ team beat St. Ignatius in the state semifinals on Saturday night 64-33. The Elks will meet Pickerington Central for the Division I title on Sunday evening at 8:30.

Tri-Village will play for it’s second Division IV championship on Sunday at 5:15. The Patriots won their semifinal final game versus Antwerp 44-to-41. Senior Layne Sarver led all scorers with 20 points. Tri-Village will meet Richmond Heights at UD Arena.