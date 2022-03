DAYTON (WDTN) – The Centerville Elks and Alter Knights advanced to the State Semifinals at UD Arena after claiming regional titles. Defending D1 state champs Centerville improving to 28-0 with a 55-39 win versus Fairfield. Alter claiming the Division 2 regional with a victory over Cincinnati Woodward 62-49.

