Cedarville hires Jason Smith to be Women’s Basketball Coach

CEDARVILLE, Ohio – Jason Smith has been named the new women’s basketball head coach at Cedarville University.

He comes to the Lady Jackets after producing a notable ten-year run as head coach at Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn.

“We are extremely excited for the next chapter of Cedarville University women’s basketball,” stated Interim Athletic Director Christopher Cross.

“We’re confident that Jason will continue the legacy that is Lady Jacket basketball. He’s a winner, but more importantly his players represent Christ well both on and off the court.”

Smith produced an impressive resume at Bryan where he is the school’s all-time winningest coach. He guided the Lions to an overall record of 219-85 including a 157-49 slate in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

His teams claimed five regular season titles, four league tournament crowns, and made six appearances in the NAIA Division II National Tournament.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be the leader of this storied women’s basketball program at an institution like Cedarville that stands firm on the Word of God,” Smith said. “It was an opportunity that I could not pass up.

“I believe that the top team each year in the G-MAC can have a chance to play for a national championship, and what more can a coach ask for, but just a chance? My family and I are excited to start building new relationships with the community and with my players.”

Smith most recently earned his third consecutive AAC Coach of the Year honor after which his team posted a remarkable 78-7 record during that timespan featuring a perfect 64-0 conference mark.

He produced nine consecutive winning campaigns including an 18-3 record during this winter’s COVID-abbreviated season.

Smith is a 2004 graduate of Calvary Bible College in Kansas City, Mo. with a degee in Christian Ministry. Jason and his wife, Tina, have five children.

Cedarville is coming off a season in which it won the G-MAC regular season trophy for the third time in the past five years.

The Lady Jackets finished 19-6 overall and 18-4 G-MAC, earned a bid to the Atlantic Regional in the NCAA Division II Championship, and was ranked as high as No. 9 in the WBCA Division II National Poll,

Smith replaces Kari Hoffman, who held the post for five years prior to being announced as the new head coach at nearby Division I Wright State University.

JASON SMITH FILE:

2011-21 – Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Bryan College (Dayton, Tenn.)

All-time winningest coach in school history, 219-85 (.720)

Appalachian Athletic Conference record, 157-49 (.762)

Five AAC regular season championships

Four AAC Tournament championships

Six NAIA National Tournament appearances

Three-time AAC Coach of the Year

Coached four NAIA All-Americans, 23 All-AAC players, 12 All-AAC Freshman Team players, five All-AAC Defensive Team players, two AAC Freshman Players of the Year, two AAC Defensive Players of the Year, seven NAIA Scholar-Athletes

2010-11 – Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach, Bryan College

2007-09 – Head Men’s Basketball Coach, San Diego (Calif.) Christian College

2004-07 – Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Calvary Bible College (Kansas City, Mo.)