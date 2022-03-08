CEDARVILLE, OH (WDTN) – The Cedarville Yellow Jackets received an at-large berth into the NCAA Division II tournament and will open against Hillsdale College in the Midwest bracket on Friday at Noon at Walsh University in North Canton.
by: Hutch Konerman
