Cavaliers, Beilein splitting after just 54 games

RICHMOND, Va. - The No. 5 University of Dayton men's basketball weathered a close contest in a 66-61 victory on Tuesday at VCU. Dayton has extended their win streak to 15 games, while remaining undefeated in Atlantic 10 Conference play.

Dayton improved to 13-0 in conference and 24-2 overall. VCU fell to 7-6 in conference and 17-9 overall.