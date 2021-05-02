Castellanos, Reds top Cubs 13-12 in 10 innings

Cincinnati Reds’ Nick Castellanos (2) hits a walkoff RBI single in the 10th inning during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI (AP) – Nick Castellanos hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a wild 13-12 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Jesse Winker began the Cincinnati 10th on second and advanced on Willson Contreras’ passed ball. Castellanos then poked a liner into center field against Craig Kimbrel.

Castellanos finished with five hits and four RBIs against his former team, including two of the Reds’ five homers. Chicago also went deep five times, but lost for the seventh time in nine games.

The ten combined home runs tied a record for Great American Ball Park.