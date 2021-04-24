Cards hand Reds 6th straight loss

ST. LOUIS (AP) – John Gant earned his first victory as a starter since 2018 by throwing six strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals sent the Cincinnati Reds to their sixth straight loss, 2-0 on a rainy afternoon.


Andrew Knizner, subbing for injured catcher Yadier Molina, and Nolan Arenado each drove in a run. Dylan Carlson added three singles as St. Louis won a series for just the second time this season.
After waiting out a rain delay of 2 hours, 20 minutes before throwing his first pitch, Gant allowed just three hits. He struck out five and walked two in his fourth start of the season.

