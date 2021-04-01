Cardinals outslug Reds 11-6 on opening day

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and newcomer Nolan Arenado combined for six hits in a boosted St. Louis lineup, and the Cardinals roughed up Luis Castillo for six runs in the first inning to beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-6 in a chilly opener. Goldschmidt got four hits and scored three times. With snow flurries and a game time temperature of 37 degrees in Cincinnati, the Cardinals scored all their runs in the first four innings. Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer and Tyler O’Neill connected for a two-run shot. St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty couldn’t take advantage of the big lead, giving up six runs in 4 1/3 innings.