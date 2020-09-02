Cardinals crush the Reds 16-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brad Miller homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and the Cardinals pounded Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds 16-2. Miller sparked St. Louis’ six-run first inning against Gray with a two-run double that glanced off the glove of diving first baseman Joey Votto and bounced down the line. He hit a two-run shot in the second, an RBI single in the fifth and another two-run homer in the eighth, clanging a drive off the foul pole in right. Kolten Wong went 4 for 4 and scored four times as the Cardinals set season highs for runs and hits with 23.