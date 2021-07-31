Captains top Dragons 8-5 on Friday

DAYTON, Ohio – Three Lake County pitchers combined to strike out a stadium record 20 Dayton batters as the Captains came from behind to defeat the Dragons 8-5 on Friday night. A crowd of 7,691 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

Lake County starting pitcher Daniel Espino recorded 12 strikeouts in four innings. Espino’s fastball to the first batter of the opening inning reached 100 mph, and he threw many pitches in the 97-99 mph range. However, the Dragons reached Espino for three runs in the third inning and jumped to a lead. Juan Martinez delivered a two-out, two-run triple to put Dayton in front, 3-2. The Dragons added another run in the fifth inning and led 4-2.

Lake County scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-4 lead, and after the Dragons scored one in the bottom of the seventh on Jacob Hurtubise’s run-scoring single to make it 6-5, Lake County added two more in the ninth to close out the scoring.

Dragons pitchers were haunted by nine walks in the game while limiting Lake County to just five hits. Dragons starting pitcher Jacques Pucheu worked five innings, allowing two runs on just one hit with four walks and four strikeouts. He left the game with a 4-2 lead.

Major league pitcher Michael Feliz made his second injury rehabilitation assignment with the Dragons and pitched a perfect inning, notching two strikeouts. Relievers Tyler Garbee (1-2) and Pedro Garcia combined to pitch the final three innings, surrendering five walks and six runs.

The Dragons had six hits. Martinez’s triple extended his hitting streak to seven games. Reyny Reyes had two hits for Dayton.

The Race: The Dragons dropped to second place, one-half game behind Great Lakes in the East Division of the High-A Central League.

Up Next: The Dragons (41-34) host Lake County (40-36) on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the fifth game of a six-game home series. Carson Spiers (3-1, 3.94) will pitch for Dayton against Lake County’s Hunter Gaddis (2-6, 5.26).

On the Air: Dragons games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).