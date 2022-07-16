Eastlake, Ohio – The Lake County Captains scored three runs in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie and went on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 5-2 on Saturday night.

The Captains have won the first four games of the five-game series that will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

The Dragons suffered their seventh straight loss, marking their longest losing streak since they lost eight straight games in August of 2018.

The Dragons fell to 5-14 in the second half and 44-41 overall. Lake County improved to 11-8 (46-39).

Game Recap: Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr induced three double plays in the first three innings to work out trouble, stranding runners in scoring position in all three frames.

Farr pitched into the sixth inning with the game still scoreless but gave up three hits including a two-out, two-run home run in that inning as Lake County took a 3-0 lead.

The Dragons scored two runs in the eighth and were in position to tie or take the lead. J.V. Martinez opened the inning with his fourth home run of the season to make it 3-1.

Austin Hendrick blooped a double to center field and went to third on a balk. Ruben Ibarra battled through a long at-bat, working a walk to put the go-ahead run on base with no one out.

Tyler Callihan followed with a single to drive in Hendrick and make it 3-2 as pinch runner Ashton Creal raced around to third. Justice Thompson was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no one out.

But Garrett Wolforth struck out for the first out, and Jonathan Willems lined out to right fielder Alexfri Planez, who then threw out Creal at the plate for a double play to end the inning.

Dragons reliever Jake Stevenson allowed three hits, a walk, and two runs in the bottom of the eighth as Lake County again extended their lead to three runs, and the Dragons were retired in order in the ninth.

Dayton finished with nine hits. Martinez led the way, going 2 for 5 with a home run. Hendrick and Willems each had two hits. Wolforth drew three walks in the game.

Farr (0-5) was charged with the loss. All three runs against him came in his final inning. He went five and two-thirds innings, allowing 10 hits while walking one and striking out four. He threw a season-high 94 pitches.

Myles Gayman replaced Farr and continued his string of strong performances, tossing one and one-third scoreless innings. Since May 26, Gayman has posted an ERA of 1.77 in 20.1 innings.

Stevenson surrendered two runs in his only inning of work.

Notes: The nine hits by the Dragons marked their highest total since they collected nine on July 1, but they went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position (3 for 24 in the series) and left 10 men on base.

Up Next: The Dragons close out the series at Lake County on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Classic Park. Joe Boyle (3-3, 1.87) will start for Dayton. The Dragons return home to Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District to open a three-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday, July 22 at 7:05 p.m.

