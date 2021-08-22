Captains take series with 8-3 win over Dragons

DAYTON, Ohio – The Lake County Captains sent 12 batters to the plate in a six-run second inning and went on to an 8-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon. A crowd of 7,219 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons went 2-4 in the six-game series with Lake County.

Dayton’s Victor Ruiz connected on his third home run of the series to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning to highlight the Dragons offensive attack. Ruiz entered the series with just one homer on the year before erupting for three in the five games he played in against Lake County.

Dragons starting pitcher JC Keys (3-2) tossed a perfect first inning with two strikeouts but surrendered five hits and six runs in the second and was charged with the loss. A Dayton error opened the door to a big inning for Lake County as four of the six runs were unearned against Keys.

The Dragons finished the day with eight hits including two each by Quin Cotton and Juan Martinez. Both Cotton and Martinez also had a run batted in. But the Dragons were just 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and went 3 for 42 in those situations in the series.

The Dayton bullpen combined to allow just two runs in seven and one-third innings, including two scoreless frames for Braxton Roxby. But on the day, Dayton pitchers issued 10 walks, all coming within the first six innings.

The Race: The Dragons fell to third place in the East Division standings, two games back of Lake County and one game behind Great Lakes. Cedar Rapids leads the Dragons by three games in the race for the final playoff slot. The Kernels lost to Wisconsin on Sunday.

Up Next: The Dragons (50-46) do not play on Monday. They will open a six-game series at Fort Wayne on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Carson Spiers (4-2, 3.56) will start for Dayton against Fort Wayne’s Carlos Guarate (0-5, 8.20).