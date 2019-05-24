Captains shutout Dragons 8-0

Three Lake County pitchers combined to scatter eight hits as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 8-0 on Thursday night. Lake County won four-of-five games in the series.

The Captains featured a consistent offensive attack, scoring single runs in the third, fourth, and sixth innings, two more in the seventh, and three in the ninth. Quentin Holmes hit a solo home run for Lake County in the fourth inning.

The Dragons could not take advantage of their scoring opportunities, going 0 for 8 with men in scoring position. Their best chance to score came in the bottom of the sixth, trailing 3-0, when Michael Siani opened the inning with a single to right and Brian Rey walked. But Juan Martinez and Pabel Manzanero both struck out and Jay Schuyler flied out to center to end the threat.

Dragons starting pitcher Connor Curlis, a product of Ohio State making his first start for the Dragons, worked the first four innings, allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. He was charged with the loss.

Andrew McDonald, a Dayton native who starred at Mason High School, made his Dragons debut in relief of Curlis and pitched two innings, allowing five hits and three runs (two earned) with three walks and two strikeouts. Matt Pidich pitched the final three innings for the Dragons, allowing three unearned runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Miguel Hernandez had two singles in four at-bats to lead the Dayton offense.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-32) travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky to begin a four-game series with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-20) on Friday at 7:35 p.m. (EDT). Ricky Salinas (1-1, 4.79) will start for Dayton against Bowling Green’s Alan Strong (3-1, 1.83). The next Dragons home game at Fifth Third Field is Tuesday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts.

