Eastlake, Ohio—Four Lake County pitchers combined to allow just five hits as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-2 on Friday night. Lake County has won the first three games of the five-game series.

The Dragons saw their record drop to 5-13 in the second half as they suffered their sixth straight loss. They have gone 1-11 in the month of July. Their full season record dropped to 44-40. Lake County improved to 10-8 (45-39).

Game Recap: The Captains built a 3-0 lead over the first two innings and added another run in the fifth to jump ahead 4-0. The Dragons cut the deficit in half in the sixth, scoring two runs to make it 4-2. Mat Nelson walked to start the rally and went to third on a one-out double by Ruben Ibarra. After Austin Hendrick struck out for the second out, Nelson scored on a wild pitch, and J.V. Martinez followed with a base hit to drive in Ibarra and pull the Dragons to within two.

In the seventh, the Dragons had a great chance to score but they failed to capitalize. Jonathan Willems was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Jose Torres walked. Nelson’s sacrifice bunt advanced the runners to second and third with one out. But Tyler Callihan struck out, and Ibarra flied out to deep center to end the threat.

The Dragons got a lead-off double from Justice Thompson to start the ninth inning and bring the tying run to the plate. But Willems and Torres both grounded out before Nelson fouled out to left to end the game.

The Dragons were 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and have gone 2 for 16 in those situations in the series. They have scored just four runs and collected just 12 hits in three games in the series. Dayton has scored three runs or less in eight of its last nine games.

Dragons starting pitcher Evan Kravetz (4-4) was charged with the loss. Kravetz worked six innings, his longest start of the year, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Jake Gozzo and James Marinan each threw a scoreless inning in relief of Kravetz. Dragons pitchers have allowed just 20 runs over the last seven games, but they have lost six of the seven.

Up Next: The Dragons battle Lake County on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at Classic Park. Thomas Farr (0-4, 6.12) will start for Dayton.

