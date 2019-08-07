Captains edge Dragons 5-4

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) The Lake County Captains battled back from a 3-0 deficit and broke a 4-4 tie with one run in the ninth inning to defeat the Dayton Dragons 5-4 on Tuesday night. The two teams split the four-game series as Dayton finished its eight-game home stand with a record of 5-3.

With the loss, the Dragons remained four games behind South Bend in the East Division wildcard race with 26 games to play.

The Dragons scored three runs in the first inning to take an early lead. Michael Siani started the rally with a base hit to left field and Brian Rey followed with a hit to right to move Siani to second. After Siani stole third, Jay Schuyler hit a looping fly ball to shallow right. Lake County’s Clark Scolamiero tried to make a diving catch and the ball bounced past him, allowing two runs to score and Schuyler to go to third. Schuyler eventually scored on an error to make it 3-0.

Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar was nearly perfect over the first five innings, allowing just one hit and no runs. But he endured a rough sixth inning, giving up four runs as Lake County took a 4-3 lead. Salazar allowed three hits, a walk, and a hit batsman in the inning.

The Dragons responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game when Morgan Lofstrom doubled and scored on Miguel Hernandez’s single to make it 4-4.

But Lake County broke the tie with a two-out rally in the top of the ninth, getting a walk and a single before Billy Wilson’s hit to right field brought in the tie-breaking run. The Dragons were retired in order in the bottom of the ninth.

The loss was charged to reliever Andrew McDonald (0-2), who pitched a perfect eighth inning before giving up two hits, two walks, and a run in the ninth.

The Dragons collected 10 hits. Rey, Schuyler, and Hernandez each had two. Rey extended his hitting streak to eight straight games.

Up Next: The Dragons (20-24, 48-66) travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana to open a three-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-26, 51-61) on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Jhon De Jesus (2-11, 5.30) will start for the Dragons.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).

