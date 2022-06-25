DAYTON, Ohio—Joe Naranjo hit two home runs including a grand slam to lead the Lake County Captains to a 17-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night. The Dayton loss dropped the Dragons to 1-1 in the second half season after two games.

A crowd of 8,204 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap: Lake County scored six runs in the top of the first inning and hit five home runs on the night as they charged to their fourth victory over the first six games of the seven-game series.

The Captains built a 10-0 lead before the Dragons scored in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dayton’s Allan Cerda hit a two-run home run, his 13th homer of the year, to account for the only Dayton runs.

Dragons starting pitcher James Proctor left the game with an injury in the first inning, departing with one out after Lake County had scored five runs. Jake Gozzo was the most effective of the Dayton relievers on the night, working two and two-thirds innings after replacing Proctor and allowing one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Dragons pitchers issued a season-high 12 walks in the game.

The Dragons collected only three hits. Cerda’s home run was the only extra base hit.

Up Next: The Dragons host Lake County on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Reds pitcher Justin Dunn will start for the Dragons on an MLB rehab assignment.

On the Air: Sunday’s game will be televised in the Miami Valley on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).