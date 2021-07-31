Captains blank Dragons 9-0

DAYTON, Ohio – Joe Donovan’s two-run home run broke a scoreless tie with two outs in the fifth inning and the Lake County Captains went on to a 9-0 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night. A crowd of 7,954 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

The Captains have won three of five games in the series that will conclude on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Dayton starting pitcher Carson Spiers and Lake County’s Hunter Gaddis hooked up in a pitcher’s duel into the fifth inning. Spiers had allowed just two hits over the first four innings before surrendering a two-out, two-run homer to Donovan in the fifth.

Lake County scored five runs in the sixth against Dragons reliever Sam Hellinger to push their advantage to 7-0. They closed out the scoring with two more in the eighth.

The Dragons could never mount an attack at the plate. They collected just three hits, all singles, and did not have a runner reach second base until the eighth inning. Dayton’s Francisco Urbaez went 0 for 4 as his 36-game on-base streak came to an end.

Spiers (3-2) was charged with the loss. He worked five innings, allowing four hits and two runs with two walks and eight strikeouts.

The Race: The Dragons remained in second place, one-half game behind Great Lakes in the East Division of the High-A Central League. They also remained one and one-half games behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the final playoff berth with 44 games to play.

Up Next: The Dragons (41-35) host Lake County (41-36) on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the last game of a six-game home series. Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.27) will pitch for Dayton against Lake County’s Mason Hickman (5-5, 5.01).

On the Air: Sunday’s game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).