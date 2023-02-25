DETROIT – Trey Calvin finished with a game-high 34 points to lead three Raiders in double figures as the Wright State men’s basketball team closed the regular season with an 82-71 road win at Detroit Mercy on Saturday afternoon.



Wright State (17-14, 10-10 Horizon) now awaits final Horizon League Championship seeding later Saturday night, where the Raiders will find out their first round opponent for a Tuesday night home game inside the Nutter Center. Details regarding ticketing will be announced as available.



On Saturday, Calvin reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season, doing so on 12-for-18 shooting with four three-pointers as he turned it on in the second half with 22 points over the final 20 minutes.



With the Raiders leading 35-27 at the break, Calvin tallied seven of Wright State’s first 11 second half points to give the Raiders some cushion. With Detroit Mercy (13-18, 9-11 Horizon) closing down the stretch and pulling within four points with just under three minutes to play, Calvin finished the game off with six of the final 10 Wright State points, all from the free throw line.



AJ Braun tallied 13 points of his own on a 5-of-7 mark from the floor as he added four rebounds, an assist and a block. Alex Huibregtse added 11 points while tying a career-high with six rebounds. Tim Finke (seven points) and Brandon Noel (two points) each also grabbed six rebounds as the Raiders pulled down 33 total rebounds as a group, including 29 on the defensive glass.



Wright State finished the afternoon shooting 57 percent (29-51) from the floor while connecting on six three-pointers (6-13, 46 percent), holding Detroit Mercy to just 37 percent shooting (25-68) overall with nine three-pointers (9-25, 36 percent).



Antoine Davis led three Detroit Mercy players in double figures, finishing with 34 points but needed 33 shot attempts to do so (13-33). Gerald Liddell added 13 points and 15 rebounds, but the Raiders held him to one point in the second half, while AJ Oliver tallied 10 points.

