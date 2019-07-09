Caleb Sampen another Raiders success story

DAYTON, Ohio - Pabel Manzanero’s two-out, tie-breaking single in the bottom of the ninth inning brought in Miles Gordon from second base with the winning run as the Dayton Dragons completed their most dramatic comeback of the season on Monday night, defeating the South Bend Cubs 5-4. The Dragons scored four runs with two outs in the ninth inning to overcome a 4-1 deficit to win. A crowd of 7,381 was in attendance at Fifth Third Field.

The Dragons had not scored an earned run over the first 26 innings of the series with South Bend when they came to bat trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the ninth, facing South Bend closer Sean Barry with a 0.83 earned run average. With one out, Mariel Bautista reached on an infield single to start the winning rally. Bautista advanced to second on defensive indifference and went to third on an infield single by Miguel Hernandez to bring the tying run to the plate. Claudio Finol struck out for the second out of the inning before Michael Siani lined a hit to left-center field to drive in Bautista, move Hernandez to third, and make it 4-2. Gordon was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Bren Spillane followed with a line drive single through the middle to score both Hernandez and Siani to tie the game at 4-4. Manzanero fell behind in the count, 0-2, before lining a pitch through the right side of the infield for a hit. Gordon scored standing up and the Dragons had their second “walk off” win of the season.