DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chaminade Julienne baseball team slugged its way past Springfield Shawnee in 5 innings to earn the dominant 11-1 victory in Saturday’s high school showcase at Day Air Ballpark.

The Eagles remain undefeated on the young 2023 season at 4-0 with the win.

With the loss, the Braves fall to 2-3 overall this year.