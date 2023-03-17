DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Chaminade Julienne came up just shy of a last-second win in the Div. 2 boys basketball state semifinal, as the Eagles fall to Lutheran West 56-54 at UD Arena on Friday.

After the Longhorns took a two-point lead with 2.0 seconds left in the game, Evan Dickey connected with George Washington III on a full-court pass but he was unable to hit the tough three for the win.

“I tried to just get to the outside of him. You know, and not give them a chance tip the shot. It’s a shot I’ve seen going 100 times. And this just wasn’t one of them,” said Washington III.

Washington III, the 2023 Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year, led the Eagles with 14 points, while Dickey recorded 13 and Cal Witherspoon and B.B. Washington each had 10 points.

“We didn’t finish. I thought we gave them a lot of points. We weren’t just nearly as tough as a team as we needed to be to bring home this victory,” said C.J. head coach Charlie Szabo.

This marked Chaminade Julienne’s 9th overall appearance in the state semis and second in the last three years.

The Eagles’ finish an impressive season with a 26-3 overall record.