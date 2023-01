KETTERIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Chaminade Julienne saw its undefeated season come to an end on Saturday night with a 62-55 defeat against Pace Academy in boys basketball at the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational at Fairmont HS.

George Washington III led the Eagles with 26 points on the night, while his brother B.B. Washington, dropped 21 points.

CJ falls to 14-1 overall on the year. The Eagles will look to get back in the win column when they face Beavercreek on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.