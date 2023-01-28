CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – For the second time this season, Chaminade Julienne defeated Alter 77-70 in boys hoops as George Washington III and Evan Dickey each score 20 points in the Eagles’ Friday-night rivalry win at Centerville HS.
by: Joey DeBerardino
