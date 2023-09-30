VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Vandalia-Butler Aviators soared to 49-13 win over Fairborn on Friday night for the team’s fourth consecutive win in the MVL to move into a three-way tie for first in the Miami Division at 5-1.
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Vandalia-Butler Aviators soared to 49-13 win over Fairborn on Friday night for the team’s fourth consecutive win in the MVL to move into a three-way tie for first in the Miami Division at 5-1.