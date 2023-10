VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Vandalia-Butler boys soccer team soared to a 4-0 shutout win over MVL foe Stebbins in the first round of the Division 1 sectionals on Tuesday night.

The Aviators advance to the second round to face another Miami Valley League rival in Troy on Saturday at 7 p.m. at a site TBD.

With the loss, the Stebbins Indians see their season come to an end, finishing 8-7-2 overall with a 4-3-2 mark in conference play.