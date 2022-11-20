PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Semaji Perine, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied past Pittsburgh 37-30 for their fourth win in five games on Sunday.

Perine’s three touchdown catches came after Cincinnati lost starter Joe Mixon to a concussion in the second half.

Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards on the day he became the third-fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career yards passing.

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett passed for 265 yards and a score but Pittsburgh’s offense sputtered for most of the second half.

