Bengals QB Joe Burrow on Wednesday was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16 for his performance in the team's 41-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Burrow posted career-highs in passing yardage (525), passing TDs (four), passer rating (143.2) and completions (37; tied career-high). Each of those totals led the AFC in Week 16, and his passing yardage total was a team record and the fourth-highest in NFL history. Burrow's 941 combined passing yards against the Ravens this year are the most in NFL history by a single player against an opponent in one regular season. The previous record was 874 yards, held by both San Francisco 49ers QB Joe Montana (1990 vs. the Atlanta Falcons) and Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino (1988 vs. the N.Y. Jets). This is Burrow's second career AFC Player of the Week award. He also won in Week 4 this season for his performance against Jacksonville. Bengals players have combined to win seven weekly and/or monthly awards this year. The full list now includes Burrow (Weeks 4 and 16, offense), WR Ja'Marr Chase (Week 7, offense), K Evan McPherson (Weeks 1 and 11, special teams), and HB Joe Mixon (Week 12, offense). Chase also won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month of September.

