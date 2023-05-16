CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Entering year number four in Cincinnati, Joe Burrow wasted no time getting in shape as the Bengals’ franchise quarterback continues off-season workouts with his eyes still set on another run to the Super Bowl.

Burrow’s physical strength was apparent to everyone during the first week of practices with the team.

“You know, I’m feeling really good. I feel strong. I feel stable. Feel grounded. I’m excited about how my body is feeling,” said Burrow.

“Just like any year. You build your body back up, find strength where there were weaknesses, and then you find out where where you can improve and, you know, find little things every year that you think can help you win.”

While the Bengals have fallen short of a Super Bowl win the last two seasons, Burrow believes this team is on the brink of winning it all for the first time in over 30 years.

“We know what it takes to get there. We’ve been there, done that. Haven’t quite gotten over that last hump yet,” said Burrow. “And so that’s where we’re we’re headed. Whatever we’ve got to do to make that happen.”

He’s entering into the final season of the four-year, $36.1 million rookie contract he signed before the 2020 season.

Burrow and the Bengals are still in negations for his contract extension. He mentioned that it’s “in the works,” but didn’t disclose any specific details about the potential deal.

Last year, Burrow earned his first Pro Bowl selection and nearly led the Bengals to a second straight Super Bowl appearance.

The Bengals lost by a field goal in the AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2021 conference title game.

In the 2022 season, Burrow threw for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions. His completion rate was 68.3 percent with a QB rating of 100.8.

The Bengals will open up the 2023 campaign with back-to-back AFC North Division games. The first is on the road in Cleveland against the Browns on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m., before returning home to Paycor Stadium to host the Baltimore ravens on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.