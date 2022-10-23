CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for a season-high 481 yards as the Cincinnati Bengals scored on their first four possessions and rolled to a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Burrow also ran for a 1-yard score as the Bengals improved to 4-3, their first time over .500 this season.

Receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd both eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the first half. Boyd finished with a career-high 155 yards on eight catches.

Chase had eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Marcus Mariota completed just eight passes for the Falcons, who generated only 214 yards of offense.