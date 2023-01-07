Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buffalo Bills gave an update on social media regarding the health status of Bills player Damar Hamlin.

The Buffalo Bills said in a post on social media Saturday afternoon that the University of Cincinnati Medical Center is saying Hamlin is “making continued progress”, but is still in critical condition.

Hamlin is reportedly breathing on his own and his neurological function is “excellent”.

Damar collapsed during the football game at Paycor Stadium on Monday, Jan. 2, when the Buffalo Bills were playing the Cincinnati Bengals.