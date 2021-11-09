COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day will be talking about the Buckeyes’ upcoming game against Purdue, during his regular news conference, at noon, Tuesday.

You can watch his news conference here on NBC4i.com.

The Buckeyes and the Boilermakers are both coming off wins.

No. 6 Ohio State (8-1) survived its trip to Lincoln, beating Nebraska 26-17, while extending its win streak to seven games.

Purdue (6-3) got the upset win against previously unbeaten Michigan State 40-29.

Saturday’s game against the two teams is set for 3:30 p.m., at Ohio Stadium.

Day said redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III is suspended indefinitely after being arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence. Day says Ohio State needs to get all of the information before making a decision on Miller’s future with the team.