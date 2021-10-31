COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 5 Ohio State beat No. 20 Penn State 33-24 in primetime as the Buckeyes extended their win streak to six games.

C.J. Stroud finished with 305 yards going 22-for-34 but just one touchdown. Ohio State’s defense rose to the occasion, scoring a touchdown for a sixth time this season while holding Penn State to 33 yards rushing, forcing two turnovers and only allowing one passing touchdown.

“Defense won the game in my opinion,” coach Ryan Day said. “If the defense can play like they did tonight, we’ve always got a great shot [to win].”

After only gaining 19 yards rushing, the Buckeyes finished with 161 on the ground, including a 68-yard run from TreVeyon Henderson that resulted in a touchdown two plays later to give OSU a 27-17 lead.

The Buckeyes struggled in the red zone going 1-for-6 with Noah Ruggles making four goals of 35 yards or less.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Jeremy Ruckert #88 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a reception during the second half of their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Jeremy Ruckert #88 and Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate a reception during the second half of their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a touchdown by Chris Olave #2 during the first half of their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions is sacked by Lathan Ransom #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of their game at Ohio Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball against Steele Chambers #22 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of their game at Ohio Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes the ball against Derrick Tangelo #54 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half of their game at Ohio Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Brenton Strange #86 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates his touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of their game at Ohio Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes (C) cheers with teammates prior to a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

1st Quarter

Ohio State and Penn State both fumble on their first possession. No score five minutes into the game.

Penn State goes 89 yards on its 2nd drive for the first TD of the game. Nittany Lions lead 7-0 with 6:08 left in the 1st quarter. The drive was capped off by a five-yard pass from Sean Clifford to Brenton Strange.

Penn State goes 89 yards on its 2nd drive for the first TD of the game. Nittany Lions lead 7-0 with 6:08 left in the 1st quarter. The drive was capped off by a five-yard pass from Sean Clifford to Brenton Strange. The Nittany Lions threw for 72 yards on the scoring drive.

Noah Ruggles field goal is good. Buckeyes trail 7-3. with two minutes left in the first quarter.

End of the first quarter: Penn State 7 Ohio State 3.

2nd Quarter

Penn State goes for it on 4th down at Ohio State’s 43-yard line and true freshman J.T. Tuimoloau gets the sack after initial pressure from Tyreke Smith. Ohio State’s offense can’t capitalize and is forced to punt. 8:14 left in the second quarter.

C.J. Stroud throws his first touchdown of the game. Chris Olave with the 38-yard touchdown. 10-7 OSU leads.

CO2️⃣@chrisolave_ hauls in his 31st career @OhioStateFB TD, and fourth vs. Penn State. pic.twitter.com/MowAHJQAro — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 31, 2021

The Buckeyes defense gets its sixth touchdown of the season. Tyreke Smith and Zach Harrison combined for the strip sack and Jerron Cage takes it 57 yards for the touchdown. 17-7 Buckeyes. Penn State adds a field goal as time expires in the first half. 17-10 at the half.

Everybody loves a big man TD 🙌



Scoop-and-score gives the Bucks six more! pic.twitter.com/nqd6WVAka9 — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2021

BIG MAN TD.

Jarron Cage picks up a fumble after Clifford was stripped of the ball and Cage runs it back for a score.

That's OSU's 6th defensive TD of the season.

Smith and Harrison combined to knock that ball out.

17-7 OSU leads with 2:24 to play in the half. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) October 31, 2021

3rd Quarter

Penn State takes the opening drive of the second half and scores on a two-yard touchdown run by Jahan Dotson. Game tied 17-17.

Ohio State drives all the way to the Penn State one-yard line but on 4th and goal TreVeyon Henderson jumped offside forcing Ryan Day to bring on the field goal unit. Kick is good. OSU leads 20-17 with 6:42 left in the third quarter.

Ohio State comes up with its fourth sack of the night. This time it’s Palaie Gaoteote and Antwuan Jackson.

Antwuan Jackson and Palaie Gaoteote combine for the sack to force 4th down. OSU's defense rises to the occasion to swing some momentum back to the Buckeyes — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) October 31, 2021

Penn State answers with a touchdown with 10 seconds left in the third quarter. Ohio State leads the Nittany Lions 27-24.

4th Quarter

Ohio State goes for it on 4th and 3 inside the 15-yard line but Stroud’s pass is underthrown to a wide-open Olave who would’ve had a sure touchdown. Instead, OSU turns it over on downs.

A 4th down gamble does not pay off–Olave ran open but Curtis Jacobs appeared to get a hand the ball and deflect it. OSU still up 27-24, but PSU takes the ball with plenty of offensive momentum. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) October 31, 2021

Clifford makes a costly underthrow too and is picked off by Cam Brown. OSU ball inside the PSU 30-yard line. Ohio State settles for its third field of the game and lead 30-24.

OSU remains COMMITTED to running it, and PSU remains committed to stopping it.

Ruggles hits a short field goal but PSU remains one score away. 30-24 OSU with 7:12 to play. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) October 31, 2021

Ohio State’s defensive pressure forces Sean Clifford into costly 4th-quarter interception https://t.co/cD858WmbUT — Ohio State Buckeyes (@Buckeyes) October 31, 2021

Ohio State adds another field goal to take a 33-24 lead with less than three minutes left in the game.

Penn State drives to the Buckeyes 31-yard line but miss the 48-yard field goal. Ohio State is able to run out the clock to win 33-24.

Penn State field is NO GOOD. Game. Blouses. Ohio State wins 33-24. Wasn’t pretty but counts as a win all the same @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/JtfjyTAtDQ — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) October 31, 2021