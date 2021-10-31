COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 5 Ohio State beat No. 20 Penn State 33-24 in primetime as the Buckeyes extended their win streak to six games.
C.J. Stroud finished with 305 yards going 22-for-34 but just one touchdown. Ohio State’s defense rose to the occasion, scoring a touchdown for a sixth time this season while holding Penn State to 33 yards rushing, forcing two turnovers and only allowing one passing touchdown.
“Defense won the game in my opinion,” coach Ryan Day said. “If the defense can play like they did tonight, we’ve always got a great shot [to win].”
After only gaining 19 yards rushing, the Buckeyes finished with 161 on the ground, including a 68-yard run from TreVeyon Henderson that resulted in a touchdown two plays later to give OSU a 27-17 lead.
The Buckeyes struggled in the red zone going 1-for-6 with Noah Ruggles making four goals of 35 yards or less.
1st Quarter
Ohio State and Penn State both fumble on their first possession. No score five minutes into the game.
Penn State goes 89 yards on its 2nd drive for the first TD of the game. Nittany Lions lead 7-0 with 6:08 left in the 1st quarter. The drive was capped off by a five-yard pass from Sean Clifford to Brenton Strange.
Penn State goes 89 yards on its 2nd drive for the first TD of the game. Nittany Lions lead 7-0 with 6:08 left in the 1st quarter. The drive was capped off by a five-yard pass from Sean Clifford to Brenton Strange. The Nittany Lions threw for 72 yards on the scoring drive.
Noah Ruggles field goal is good. Buckeyes trail 7-3. with two minutes left in the first quarter.
End of the first quarter: Penn State 7 Ohio State 3.
2nd Quarter
Penn State goes for it on 4th down at Ohio State’s 43-yard line and true freshman J.T. Tuimoloau gets the sack after initial pressure from Tyreke Smith. Ohio State’s offense can’t capitalize and is forced to punt. 8:14 left in the second quarter.
C.J. Stroud throws his first touchdown of the game. Chris Olave with the 38-yard touchdown. 10-7 OSU leads.
The Buckeyes defense gets its sixth touchdown of the season. Tyreke Smith and Zach Harrison combined for the strip sack and Jerron Cage takes it 57 yards for the touchdown. 17-7 Buckeyes. Penn State adds a field goal as time expires in the first half. 17-10 at the half.
3rd Quarter
Penn State takes the opening drive of the second half and scores on a two-yard touchdown run by Jahan Dotson. Game tied 17-17.
Ohio State drives all the way to the Penn State one-yard line but on 4th and goal TreVeyon Henderson jumped offside forcing Ryan Day to bring on the field goal unit. Kick is good. OSU leads 20-17 with 6:42 left in the third quarter.
Ohio State comes up with its fourth sack of the night. This time it’s Palaie Gaoteote and Antwuan Jackson.
Penn State answers with a touchdown with 10 seconds left in the third quarter. Ohio State leads the Nittany Lions 27-24.
4th Quarter
Ohio State goes for it on 4th and 3 inside the 15-yard line but Stroud’s pass is underthrown to a wide-open Olave who would’ve had a sure touchdown. Instead, OSU turns it over on downs.
Clifford makes a costly underthrow too and is picked off by Cam Brown. OSU ball inside the PSU 30-yard line. Ohio State settles for its third field of the game and lead 30-24.
Ohio State adds another field goal to take a 33-24 lead with less than three minutes left in the game.
Penn State drives to the Buckeyes 31-yard line but miss the 48-yard field goal. Ohio State is able to run out the clock to win 33-24.