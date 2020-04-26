Browns young GM sticks to NFL draft plan

CLEVELAND (AP) – Andrew Berry’s draft debut as Browns general manager was undeniably unique and ultimately unforgettable. It’s way too early to know if it was successful.

It already seems smart.

The NFL’s youngest GM stuck to his plan and addressed Cleveland’s most pressing needs in this stay-at-home draft, which gave everyone a peek at Commissioner Roger Goodell’s basement and provided sports fans a much-needed respite from weeks of being quarantined because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This was Berry’s first draft with final authority over which players would be picked. He had previously been a part of draft rooms in Cleveland and Philadelphia, but this time it was all in Berry’s hands and Browns rookie coach Kevin Stefanski was impressed with how his boss handled things.

“I was very impressed with how he operated,” Stefanski said. “He knew when to have everybody be very quiet and he knew when to take input. He looked like a seasoned vet to me.”

Berry suppressed the urge to make a major move in the first round and landed Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 overall pick. There were other options, but Berry stayed true to his board – he claimed the Browns had Williams ranked atop a talented class of tackles – and now has a protector for quarterback Baker Mayfield’s blind side.

Wills’ selection underscores a strong connection between Berry and Stefanski, who share Ivy League backgrounds and vision for how the Browns should be built. It hasn’t always been that way in Cleveland, where power struggles have been the norm.

Maybe those days are finally over.

“We have a ways to go,” Stefanski said. “We are definitely not where we want to be, but I am appreciative of the group we have been able to put together to this point.”

Berry said his working relationship with Stefanski bodes well for the Browns.

“I love working with Kevin,” he said. ”His insight, his calmness, his intelligence, it really does not matter the situation that we are dealing with, and certainly his presence is more than appreciated over the course of the last few days, going through the draft. I really could not ask for a better partner, really in any situation and I am really pleased with how our first drafts has gone as a group.”

QUALITY CONTROL

If there was a thread connecting Berry’s picks it was pedigree.

He added Wills, from one of the best programs in the country, along with a pair of LSU standouts – safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Jacob Phillips, who helped the Tigers win a national championship last season.

Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant was voted the nation’s best at that position, Washington center Nick Harris was voted his team’s most inspirational player and Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has been on the radar of NFL scouts since high school.

LATE ROUNDS

The Browns concluded the draft Saturday with three picks, returning to the offensive side after taking three defensive players Friday.