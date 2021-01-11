Browns win over Steelers: By the numbers

CLEVELAND (WJW)– With their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night, the Cleveland Browns brought an end to a few droughts.
Here are a few other key numbers from the Wild Card win:
- It’s the Browns first playoff win since they beat the New England Patriots on Jan. 1, 1995. That was also the last time Cleveland won a Wild Card game.
- It’s the Browns first postseason road win since they beat the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 28, 1969.
- It’s the first time Cleveland beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh since Oct. 5, 2005.
- It’s the first time the Browns beat the Steelers in the playoffs. They lost the previous matchups: Jan. 5, 2003 and Jan. 7, 1995. Both games were in Pittsburgh.
- The Browns’ 28 points was the most scored in the first quarter of a game in NFL playoff history.
- The Browns’ 35 points tied for the most scored in the first half in team postseason history. The last time it happened was Dec. 26. 1954.
- The Browns’ three takeaways in the first quarter tied for the most recorded by a team in the first quarter of a playoff game since 1991.
