CLEVELAND (WJW) — Are you ready for some Monday Night Football? The Cleveland Browns will be, no matter who will be available.

The Browns game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders was originally scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium, but after a COVID-19 outbreak last week within the Browns organization, the NFL rescheduled the game for Monday night.

The Browns have 20-plus players on Reserve/COVID-19 list and several coaches as well, including head coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns have until 2 p.m. on Monday to activate players off the COVID-19/Reserve list ahead of kickoff which is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The team received some good news on Sunday, as they activated Guard Wyatt Teller from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but the team officially placed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on the list after testing positive two days earlier per reports.



Currently, Nick Mullens is scheduled to start under center for the Browns against the Las Vegas Raiders, unless quarterbacks Baker Mayfield or Case Keenum are activated off the COVID-19/Reserve list.

“It is important to just find the right things to focus on. For me, that is knowing my assignment, knowing my reads and knowing my assignment of what to do on each play and where to distribute the ball. If I do that – we will work collectively – that is how the Browns are going to be successful,” said Mullens.

If the Browns win on Monday night, they would be in first place in the AFC North Division with three games to play, if they lose, they would fall to last place.