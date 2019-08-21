Browns sign Wayne, Ohio State standout Miller

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2012, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller drops back to pass against Illinois during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio. This is a critical time for Miller, and he knows it. The quarterback of No. 2 Ohio State, which opens on Saturday against Buffalo, is in position for a big season for both his team and himself. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

CLEVELAND (WDTN) – Former Wayne High School standout and Ohio State Buckeyes star Braxton Miller will be playing closer to home as he was signed by the Cleveland Browns Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of the Springfield native on the team’s social media accounts and website.

Miller was a third-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2016 as a wide receiver. He’s in his third season in the NFL and has a career statline of 34 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

As an Ohio State Buckeye, Miller starred at quarterback for three seasons before an injury forced him to sit out the 2014 season, the season in which the Buckeyes won the national title. Miller returned to the Buckeyes in 2015 as a wide receiver.

Miller was a Mr. Football finalist in high school, in addition to the GWOC Player of the Year his senior year. Wayne was the state runner-up during Miller’s senior season.

