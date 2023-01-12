BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of running back Nate McCrary to a futures contract.

McCrary is officially a first-year player out of Saginaw Valley State.

He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Baltimore in 2021, appearing in one game with the Ravens as a rookie.

This season, he spent time on the Panthers’ practice squad.

The Browns have just two running backs under contract for next season, Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford.

Veterans Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson will become free agents in March.