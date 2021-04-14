Browns sign former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday they signed former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney was the first overall pick in 2014 and is three-time Pro Bowler. He comes to Cleveland after spending the 2020 season with the Tennessee Titans. The eight-year veteran joins Takkarist McKinley as the second major addition to the Browns’ group of pass rushers.

Clowney has 32 sacks over seven seasons, but two of those years were significantly shortened by injuries. He made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2016-18, a stretch in which he averaged more than eight sacks per season and delivered a combined 59 hits on the quarterback. Clowney also earned second-team All-Pro recognition in 2016, his first of four consecutive seasons in which he started in double-digit games.

Clowney spent his first five seasons with the Texans before joining the Seahawks via trade in 2019.

Clowney joins a Browns defensive ends group, led by All-Pro Myles Garrett, that will have a different look to it in 2021. McKinley, who collected 19.5 sacks over the past four seasons with the Falcons, joined the team at the start of the new league year. The Browns released veteran Adrian Clayborn last month and veteran Olivier Vernon, who suffered an Achilles tear in Week 17, is a free agent.