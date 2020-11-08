Browns put Baker Mayfield on COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the COVID-19 list, the team said in a news release on Sunday.

The Browns said they were informed Saturday morning that a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. After contact tracing, close contacts were isolated.

“When the team returns to work following the bye on Monday, it will follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol. We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority,” the team said.

The team is not permitted to disclose if a player tests positive for the virus.

The Browns had a bye this week. Their next game is against the Texans on Nov. 15.

