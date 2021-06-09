Browns preseason schedule set

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dates and times have been set for the Browns’ 2021 preseason schedule, a slate that includes a nice warm-up for the regular season with a day game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

2021 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Week 1 – Saturday, Aug. 14 – at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7:00 p.m.

Week 2 – Sunday, Aug. 22 – New York Giants – 1:00 p.m.

Week 3 – Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Atlanta Falcons – 8:00 p.m./NBC

The Browns open the preseason with a road trip to Jacksonville, where it will be the first team to see No. 1 pick QB Trevor Lawrence. That game is set for Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.

Cleveland will also close the preseason on the road with a primetime, nationally televised game against the Falcons. That game is set for Sunday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. Two days later, the Browns and the rest of the NFL will be required to trim their rosters to 53 players.

Sandwiched in between the road games is a Sunday, Aug. 22, matchup with the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., a rare early start for a preseason game.

The Browns’ games against the Jaguars and Giants will air on News 5, the official preseason television home of the Cleveland Browns. The preseason finale at Atlanta will air on NBC.

The NFL adjusted its preseason schedule from four to three games after expanding the regular season schedule to 17 games. AFC teams will play nine regular season home games and one preseason home game in 2021 and will flip to eight regular season home games and two preseason home games in 2022. That pattern will rotate between the conferences over the following years.